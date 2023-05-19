McCarthy says no movement yet from White House in debt talks

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he had seen no movement yet from the White House in talks over the nation's debt ceiling, which Republican and Democratic negotiators say have been put on pause. "We've got to get movement from the White House and we don't have any movement yet," McCarthy told reporters in the U.S. Capitol.

"Yesterday I really felt we were at the location where we could see the path. We can't be spending more money next year. We have to spend less than the year before," McCarthy said.

