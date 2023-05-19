Left Menu

'Fundamental principles' must be respected to mediate Ukraine conflict, says Kuleba

"Everybody can play role if he or she respects these two principles and acts in good faith," Kuleba said when asked what he thought of an offer earlier on Friday by Saudi Arabia to "continue mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was attending a summit of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia to canvas support for his people.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:44 IST
'Fundamental principles' must be respected to mediate Ukraine conflict, says Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that every country could act as a mediator in the war between Moscow and Kyiv, but would have to follow what he called "fundamental principles".

Speaking at a news conference in Lisbon alongside his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, Kuleba said mediation efforts should "lead to the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity" and should not "freeze the conflict". "Everybody can play role if he or she respects these two principles and acts in good faith," Kuleba said when asked what he thought of an offer earlier on Friday by Saudi Arabia to "continue mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was attending a summit of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia to canvas support for his people. He is also due to attend a summit of the G7 leaders in the Japanese city of Hiroshima this weekend. G7 countries promised Zelenskiy further military and financial help.

Kuleba said the G7 countries were "close friends and partners" and there was "always a lot to discuss", including new sanctions against Russia, financial support for Ukraine and an aviation coalition. Zelenskiy said he was making progress in persuading the West to supply Ukraine with fighter jets - with U.S.-built F-16s flown by several NATO nations in particular focus.

"When you fight a war you need weapons, you need allies, and you need money," Kuleba said. Kuleba also said he expected a "meaningful step" towards NATO membership at the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July.

"NATO is an instrument to prevent wars, but what is unacceptable is when there is no movement at all on Ukrainian membership," he said. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the alliance would send a "strong signal of support" for Ukraine at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023