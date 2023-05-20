Left Menu

JPMorgan, ex-executive spar in court over responsibility for Epstein

A federal judge said on Friday he would decide by the end of the month whether JPMorgan Chase & Co's lawsuit against a former executive who befriended sex offender Jeffrey Epstein should proceed.

A federal judge said on Friday he would decide by the end of the month whether JPMorgan Chase & Co's lawsuit against a former executive who befriended sex offender Jeffrey Epstein should proceed. The statement by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan came at the end of one hour of oral arguments over a push by ex-executive Jes Staley, the largest U.S. bank's former private banking head, to dismiss JPMorgan's suit accusing him of entangling it with Epstein.

JPMorgan wants Staley, who has expressed regret for befriending Epstein but denied knowing about his alleged crimes, to cover some or all damages it might face in lawsuits brought by Epstein's accusers and the U.S. Virgin Islands over its ties to the late financier. Staley, who later served as Barclays Plc's chief executive, said the bank was using him as a "public relations shield" for its own supervisory failures.

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

