White House: US not flying Zelenskiy to Japan for G7 meeting

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:30 IST
The United States is not flying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Japan, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday, adding that it was a "safe bet" that U.S. President Joe Biden would meet the Ukrainian leader there. Sullivan told reporters that Biden on Friday endorsed training the Ukrainian military to fly F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft, adding that weapons assistance to Ukraine was changing as the conflict changed.

"As the training unfolds in the coming months, we will work with our allies to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many," Sullivan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

