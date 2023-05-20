Biden says still believes U.S. would be able to avoid default
Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:13 IST
- Country:
- Japan
President Joe Biden said on Saturday he still believed the United States would be able to avoid default after the White House said there were serious differences remaining with Republican negotiators about the debt ceiling.
Biden was speaking in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is attending the Group of Seven summit meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Joe Biden
- Hiroshima
- Biden
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near premier's residence -NHK
Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near premier's residence -media
UAE, Japan discuss strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership
Earthquake of magnitude of 6.3 hits western Japan, no tsunami warning
Earthquake of magnitude of 6.3 hits western Japan, no tsunami warning