Yogi Adityanath's High-Speed Journey: Maglev Train Trials in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Singapore and Japan from February 22, as per an official source revealed on Thursday. His agenda in Singapore includes crucial meetings aimed at enhancing investment ties and exploring collaboration in infrastructure and urban development.

In Japan, from February 25, Adityanath will engage in various programs, prominently featuring a trial ride on a cutting-edge magnetic levitation train. The journey promises speeds above 600 km/h, due to the train's use of superconducting magnets to mitigate friction.

This visit seeks not just technological insights but potential advancements in Uttar Pradesh's transport infrastructure. Alignments with Japan on smart mobility and sustainable transport are poised to influence future infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)