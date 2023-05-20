Cong taking over reins of power in Karnataka signals nationwide mood change against BJP: TN CM
- Country:
- India
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin who took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday said the 'dawn' witnessed in south should spread to rest of the country.
Stalin, on his Twitter handle said: ''Hearty congratulations to Hon'ble @siddaramaiah avaru and Hon'ble @DKShivakumar avaru on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively.'' The Chief Minister said he sincerely believed that the 'secular duo' would take Karnataka to newer heights through their able administration.
''The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change,'' Stalin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing; Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
UPDATE 1-Disheartened Go First pilots rush to Air India's jobs drive
Manipur violence: Situation under control, efforts underway to restore normalcy, says Indian Army
Angkita Dutta harassment case: Gauhati HC rejects Indian Youth Congress chief's anticipatory bail plea