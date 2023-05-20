Tripura BJP state executive meeting on May 22

The BJP Tripura state executive meeting to chalk out the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be held at Charilam in Sepahijala district on May 22, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

BJP's loss of 11 per cent vote share in the 2023 Tripura Assembly poll has set the alarm bell ringing in the ruling party. In terms of seats, the tally has decreased to 32 this year from 36 in 2019.

President of district units of the party are expected to lay their reports on the organisational position on the table, its state president Rajib Bhattacharjee told PTI.

BJP state in-charge Mahesh Sharma, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Bhattacharjee will be present in the meeting among other party leaders, sources in the party said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Social Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb are scheduled to join the brainstorming session, they said.

The BJP has already initiated a mega process to rejig the organisation from the booth to the mandal level by removing their presidents, Bhattacharjee said.

"The reshuffle in booth and mandal levels have got underway to strengthen the organization for better results. Several booth presidents have already been changed and new faces have been brought in," Bhattacharjee said. BJP will organise several programmes over a period of a month to mark nine years of prime ministership of Narendra Modi in power. ''During the meeting there will be discussion on how best we can celebrate the historic event which is aimed at reaching to the people," he said.

The celebration will also be part of the party's preparations for the next Lok Sabha election, he added.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats - Tripura East and West.

