Maha: Fadnavis, Bawankule meet suspended Cong leader Ashish Deshmukh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with state Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday visited Ashish Deshmukh, a former Congress MLA who has been issued a show-cause notice and placed under suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

In a press release, Deshmukh said the leaders discussed ways to bring about overall development of Vidarbha, including setting up an integrated fertiliser complex in Nagpur, the region's largest city, through Gujarat-based IFFCO Limited.

Deshmukh said he has sent a letter to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah through Fadnavis citing the suitability of Nagpur for such a project.

In the letter, Deshmukh said land, water, electricity, manpower etc were readily available, adding that the Maharashtra government was investor-friendly.

Incidentally, Deshmukh was defeated from Nagpur South West Assembly seat by a margin of 50,000 votes by Fadnavis in the 2019 Assembly polls.

In January this year, Deshmukh had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the removal of Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole, after which he was suspended from the party in April.

