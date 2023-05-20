Left Menu

Maha: Fadnavis, Bawankule meet suspended Cong leader Ashish Deshmukh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:08 IST
Maha: Fadnavis, Bawankule meet suspended Cong leader Ashish Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with state Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday visited Ashish Deshmukh, a former Congress MLA who has been issued a show-cause notice and placed under suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

In a press release, Deshmukh said the leaders discussed ways to bring about overall development of Vidarbha, including setting up an integrated fertiliser complex in Nagpur, the region's largest city, through Gujarat-based IFFCO Limited.

Deshmukh said he has sent a letter to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah through Fadnavis citing the suitability of Nagpur for such a project.

In the letter, Deshmukh said land, water, electricity, manpower etc were readily available, adding that the Maharashtra government was investor-friendly.

Incidentally, Deshmukh was defeated from Nagpur South West Assembly seat by a margin of 50,000 votes by Fadnavis in the 2019 Assembly polls.

In January this year, Deshmukh had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the removal of Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole, after which he was suspended from the party in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023