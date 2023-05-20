Maha: Office-bearers for Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena announced

Shiv Sena's main leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appointed Sushant Shelar as the president of the Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena, a statement said on Saturday.

Actors Rajesh Bhosale, Shekhar Phadke, Ketan Kshirsagar, Bharat Bhanushali and Shantanu Kulkarni have been appointed as vice-presidents of the Chitrapat Sena, a union from the film industry.

Yogesh Shirsat and Sharmishta Raut have been appointed as general secretaries and Sharad Rane as the treasurer, the statement said. After the split in the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Shinde last year, the Election Commission in February 2023 recognised the faction headed by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray group is now known as the Shiv Sena (UBT).

