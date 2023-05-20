Left Menu

Maha: Office-bearers for Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena announced

After the split in the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Shinde last year, the Election Commission in February 2023 recognised the faction headed by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray group is now known as the Shiv Sena UBT.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:29 IST
Maha: Office-bearers for Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena announced
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's main leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appointed Sushant Shelar as the president of the Shiv Sena Chitrapat Sena, a statement said on Saturday.

Actors Rajesh Bhosale, Shekhar Phadke, Ketan Kshirsagar, Bharat Bhanushali and Shantanu Kulkarni have been appointed as vice-presidents of the Chitrapat Sena, a union from the film industry.

Yogesh Shirsat and Sharmishta Raut have been appointed as general secretaries and Sharad Rane as the treasurer, the statement said. After the split in the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Shinde last year, the Election Commission in February 2023 recognised the faction headed by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray group is now known as the Shiv Sena (UBT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023