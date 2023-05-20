Peace, unity and development only agenda of DPAP: Azad

Peace, unity and development are the only agenda of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said as he started a three-day tour of Doda district on Saturday.

''Chenab valley (comprising Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts) is my main focus and we will ensure it is developed and connected properly with the rest of the country,'' Azad said, interacting with party workers and members of various delegations.

He said it was the duty of his party leadership to reach out to people at their doorsteps instead of making them run from pillar to post to seeking redressal of their grievances.

''I have directed my party leaders to reach out to every person of our Union Territory and hear them patiently,'' he said, claiming that the downfall of the Congress started when the leaders lost connection with the public.

Azad, who resigned from the Congress and floated the DPAP last year, said Congress workers were forced to run here and there to seek appointment with their leaders for resolution of any issue.

Reiterating the demand for early assembly elections and restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, he said all issues faced by the people will be addressed when there is an elected government in the Union territory.

''People are waiting for so many years for a popular government...," he said.

He also cautioned people against politics of polarisation.

''We are living in an era where politics is played by triggering regional and religious issues and dividing people to gain electorally. We do not believe in the politics of polarisation and hatred. We are strong when we are united and we will work to strengthen peace and brotherhood," he said.

Peace, unity and development are the only agenda of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, he added.

