Kashmir Mosque Profiling Sparks Political Outcry

In a heated political exchange, prominent figures from Jammu and Kashmir have rebuked the government for its controversial decision to profile mosques and their imams. The People's Democratic Party's president, Mehbooba Mufti, described the measure as an intrusion into Muslims' religious rights, demanding equal treatment for all religious sites across India.

Congress leader Shahnawaz Choudhary echoed these sentiments, warning that profiling not only tarnishes the country's secular credentials but also risks societal discord. He highlighted the exemplary service of the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir as a testament to their patriotism and contribution to the nation.

This governmental action follows a crackdown on a terror module in the region and has sparked fears of similar strategies being implemented nationwide. Critics argue such policies breed division and detract from security efforts aimed at national unity.