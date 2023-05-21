Ukraine's Zelenskiy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday, saying "I think no" when asked if it remained in Kyiv's control.

"I think no," he said ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Japan. "For today, it is only in our hearts."

