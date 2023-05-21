Left Menu

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal after Congress' snub to AAP leader

The Janata Dal United leader had earlier met the Delhi chief minister here on April 12.With Kejriwals relations with the Congress far from smooth, Kumar has the task of building some kind of a working relationship between the two as he also sees the grand old party as critical to any Opposition unity bid.The AAP has grown in Delhi and Punjab by occupying the space once largely seen as Congress territory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:27 IST
Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal after Congress' snub to AAP leader
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence here on Sunday, a day after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka.

Kejriwal was among the few non-BJP chief ministers who were not invited by the Congress to the event, which was also seen as a show of strength by opposition parties.

Kumar met Kejriwal as part of his efforts to forge a larger unity among opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month. The Janata Dal (United) leader had earlier met the Delhi chief minister here on April 12.

With Kejriwal's relations with the Congress far from smooth, Kumar has the task of building some kind of a working relationship between the two as he also sees the grand old party as critical to any Opposition unity bid.

The AAP has grown in Delhi and Punjab by occupying the space once largely seen as Congress territory. A section of Congress leaders believe that reclaiming the constituency is the key to the party's revival in these states and any compromise with it can hamper their plans.

Kumar has been meeting regional satraps as part of the unity exercise which is yet to take a concrete shape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023