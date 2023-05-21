Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders paid floral tributes at the Sriperumbudur memorial here on Sunday.

Led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri, a slew of leaders including former TNCC chief K V Thankgabalu and scores of party workers showered flowers, petals and laid wreaths at the memorial near here, the site of his assassination in 1991.

Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984 and 1989, was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur during an election campaign.

'Rajiv Jyothi' (a flaming torch) was brought by cadres and they paid homage to the iconic Congress leader. Alagiri, along with his several other leaders including Su Thirunavukarasar paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at Satyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress party state headquarters here.

Showering encomiums, Alagiri said it was Rajiv Gandhi's plan of action that led the nation towards modernisation, progress and growth.

''Rajiv Gandhi's specialty was his constructive thought process and his ability to put into action such ideas efficiently,'' Alagiri told reporters.

Alagiri slammed the BJP-led Centre over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes without 'any plan,' and said the government owed an explanation to the people. The government should inform the people on policy changes proposed and set to be implemented. The BJP government however announced the withdrawal move without giving an explanation to the public.

