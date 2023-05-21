Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage at the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary on Sunday.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage at the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary on Sunday.

Ministers. legislators and officials of territorial administration were among those present. Leaders of Hindu, Christian and Islamic religions presented excerpts from their respective holy books. Students of the government run Jawahar Bal Bhavan sang spiritual songs. The Chief Minister administered anti-terrorism pledge to all those present at the venue.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A V Subramanian, legislators belonging to the Congress and delegates of different wings of the party paid homage at the statue of Gandhi at the end of a procession from the party office here. Gandhi, who was Prime Minister between 1984 and 1989, was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during an election campaign in 1991.

