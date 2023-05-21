IIAS epitomises academic excellence and intellectual rigour : Himachal Governor Shukla

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday lauded the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS)-Shimla for carving a distinct identity for itself with its academic and research achievements. ''The real identity of any institution is neither its building nor its walls, but its works,'' Shukla said. Addressing the fellows of the IIAS here, the Governor said the institute was realising the dream of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan of restoring the ancient tradition of knowledge and learning in India, a statement issued here said.

''It is providing opportunity to take pride in our country and has been at the forefront of promoting interdisciplinary research and critical thinking for a long time and has been a catalyst for innovation,'' Shukla said.

The institute was devoted to in-depth theoretical research in humanities and social sciences, he said.

Shukla said the institute has fostered the spirit of intellectual curiosity and academic enquiry and is actively working towards implementing the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote research, the statement added.

He said that the institute's library, equipped with books by about two lakh eminent scholars, was a treasure.

The Governor released two books published by the Institute – 'Beyond the Circle of Violence and Progress' authored by former Fellow Dr Tadd Graham Fernee and 'The Topography of Bhakti' edited by Ravinder Singh, and two other books published by the Central Hindi Directorate. On the occasion, the Governor honoured Padma Bhushan awardee and former Chairman of IIAS Governing Body Prof Kapil Kapoor and also visited a picture exhibition, library, Viceroy's office.

IIAS Chairperson Prof Shashiprabha said that the desire for ''Amritva'' originated in India with vedas. ''Amrita'' means transforming Indian culture through high thoughts to future generations, she added.

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Director, IIAS said the institute has published 13 research books this year while seven others were under publication.

