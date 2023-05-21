Left Menu

Fed's Kashkari open to foregoing June rate hike, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:45 IST
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he could support holding interest rates steady at the central bank's next meeting in June to give officials more time to assess the effects of past rate increases and the inflation outlook, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.

"I would object to any kind of declaration that we're done. If the committee chooses to skip a meeting because we want to get more information, I could make the argument why that makes sense," WSJ quoted Kashkari as saying in an interview on Friday, which was published on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

