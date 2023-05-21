Left Menu

Wrestlers Protest: Khap Panchayat to hold candle march at India Gate on May 23

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that just like the 'Farmers Protest', this protest will also go on for very long.

Hours after a Khap Panchayat in Haryana's Rohtak, the leaders on Sunday announced a candle march at the India Gate on May 23 followed by another 'maha panchayat' on May 28. The 'Khap Panchayat' was organized by the farmer leaders in support of the protesting wrestlers in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that just like the 'Farmers Protest', this protest will also go on for very long. Speaking to the reporters, Rakesh Tikait said, "The committee has planned a candle march on March 3 at India Gate at 5 pm. On May 28, there will be another meeting. I urge more and more people to participate in it.

"Just like the Farmers' Protest, this (Wrestler's Protest) will also go for very long," Tikait added. Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On May 19, the wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Brij Bhushan. Grapplers including Punia, Sakshi, Vinesh and others joined the march demanding the arrest of the WFI chief charged with sexual harassment of athletes.

Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers. On April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

