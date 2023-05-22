Left Menu

Biden says call with McCarthy 'went well', will talk again Monday

Updated: 22-05-2023 08:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday struck an upbeat tone about his conversation with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a U.S. default, and said the two would speak again on Monday.

"It went well," the Democratic president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after a three-day meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. "We'll talk tomorrow."

Just 10 days remain before the U.S. Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit, which would trigger an unprecedented default that could upend the global economy.

