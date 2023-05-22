Left Menu

PM works for country, PM is not the country: Sibal on Shah's 'insult to country' remark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:17 IST
PM works for country, PM is not the country: Sibal on Shah's 'insult to country' remark
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah's 'insult to the prime minister is an insult to the country' remark, saying his understanding of the Constitution is that the PM is not the country but works for it.

Sibal's dig came a day after Shah, while addressing a national convention of the Modi community in Ahmedabad, referred to Purnesh Modi's defamation suit that led to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP over his ''Modi surname'' remark.

''If someone insults a person, it is not a big deal, but if someone insults an entire community and country's PM, then it is an insult to the entire country. Purneshbhai fought this battle with firmness and won it. I congratulate him and others for fighting a battle for the dignity of your community. Entire country is with you,'' Shah had said.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Sibal said on Twitter, ''Amit Shah: 'Insult to PM is insult to country'. Amitji my understanding of the constitution is that: PM works for the country, PM is not the country. Just as: Government works for the country, government is not the country.'' In his remarks, Shah said PM Modi gave the OBCs their due respect and understood the pain of poor citizens because he himself was born in such a family.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023