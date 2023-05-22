Left Menu

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: Sanjay Raut accuses PM Modi of taking 'arbitrary' decisions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:37 IST
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the RBI's announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed when a decision goes against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM comes up with some ''arbitrary'' decisions to water down the negative sentiments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday made a surprise announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

The RBI said it had asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Asked about the RBI's decision, Raut while talking to reporters claimed, “Whenever a decision goes against the BJP or Modi, he comes up with some arbitrary decisions to water down the negative sentiments.'' The Rajya Sabha member also targeted the PM over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the Congress returned to power after a gap of five years.

“Karnataka is an important southern state with people celebrating festivals of various faith. The state has maximum number of temples and people do not hide their faith or religious inclination. Despite that, the people of Karnataka have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP,” Raut said.

Why is it so hard for the BJP to accept it, he said.

Raut further said the BJP should learn to accept defeat, claiming there will be more such occasions.

