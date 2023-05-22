Left Menu

Raj govt to set up ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board’: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:35 IST
Raj govt to set up ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board’: CM Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the constitution of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board in the state to inspire future generations about the legendary warrior’s valour.

Gehlot also announced the development of Maharana Pratap's mausoleum, Rajtilak Sthal, hostel and other places at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The board will prepare a plan for course material, heritage conservation, innovation, research work in various languages, national-international awards, lectures, poet conferences etc.

Addressing the 483rd birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap organised by Mewar Kshatriya Mahasabha and Municipal Corporation at Sukhadia Theater in Udaipur on Monday, Gehlot said that the present generation must hand over this glorious saga of valour to the coming generations. Gehlot said that the young generation is getting inspired by his sacrifice, valour and bravery by celebrating the warrior’s birth anniversary every year. His personality not only inspires people in Rajasthan but also the country and abroad to move forward with a sense of self-respect, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023