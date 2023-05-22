Raj govt to set up ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board’: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced the constitution of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board in the state to inspire future generations about the legendary warrior’s valour.

Gehlot also announced the development of Maharana Pratap's mausoleum, Rajtilak Sthal, hostel and other places at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

The board will prepare a plan for course material, heritage conservation, innovation, research work in various languages, national-international awards, lectures, poet conferences etc.

Addressing the 483rd birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap organised by Mewar Kshatriya Mahasabha and Municipal Corporation at Sukhadia Theater in Udaipur on Monday, Gehlot said that the present generation must hand over this glorious saga of valour to the coming generations. Gehlot said that the young generation is getting inspired by his sacrifice, valour and bravery by celebrating the warrior’s birth anniversary every year. His personality not only inspires people in Rajasthan but also the country and abroad to move forward with a sense of self-respect, he said.

