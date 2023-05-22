'BJP in Tripura united,' says CM Manik after Biplab's concern over 'outsider interference'

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the BJP in Tripura was united and no question could be raised on it, a day after his predecessor Biplab Deb alleged ''outsiders'' were interfering in the affairs of the party, thereby weakening it.

Addressing a press conference here after the state executive meeting of the party, Saha said sometimes troubles crop up within a family but those are resolved by its ''guardians''.

''We are united and there shall be no question on it. Sometimes troubles crop up in a family but those will be resolved by our guardians,'' he said, refusing to comment on Deb's statement.

Deb, now a Rajya Sabha MP, had on Sunday said that ''outsiders'' were interfering in the BJP's organisational affairs, and he has made the leadership aware of what was happening in the state.

''Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state. We will run the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. The government and organisation must work in the right direction,'' he said, without elaborating on who all he was referring to as ''outsiders''.

Soon after making the statement, he went to New Delhi on an ''urgent call'' from the party's central leadership, giving a miss to the important state executive meeting.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said he will talk to Deb if he has any grievances.

''Biplab-da and Manik-da are both our leaders. There is no trouble in the party. But, if there is any, we will try to resolve it,'' he had said, hours after Deb's comment.

The chief minister said the state executive meeting discussed the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office.

''The BJP holds such meetings every year to discuss organisational matters and the political situation. This time, the subject was Lok Sabha elections, and PM Modi's nine years in office. We have drawn up a plan on how best we could observe the occasion,'' he said.

An elaborate discussion took place on how to strengthen the party's organisation in the 3,328 booths in the state, Saha said.

Asked if there were any talks about alliances for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said it was discussed but the details could not be made public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)