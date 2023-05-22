Left Menu

'BJP in Tripura united,' says CM Manik after Biplab's concern over 'outsider interference'

But, if there is any, we will try to resolve it, he had said, hours after Debs comment.The chief minister said the state executive meeting discussed the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modis nine years in office.The BJP holds such meetings every year to discuss organisational matters and the political situation.

PTI | Charilam | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:08 IST
'BJP in Tripura united,' says CM Manik after Biplab's concern over 'outsider interference'
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the BJP in Tripura was united and no question could be raised on it, a day after his predecessor Biplab Deb alleged ''outsiders'' were interfering in the affairs of the party, thereby weakening it.

Addressing a press conference here after the state executive meeting of the party, Saha said sometimes troubles crop up within a family but those are resolved by its ''guardians''.

''We are united and there shall be no question on it. Sometimes troubles crop up in a family but those will be resolved by our guardians,'' he said, refusing to comment on Deb's statement.

Deb, now a Rajya Sabha MP, had on Sunday said that ''outsiders'' were interfering in the BJP's organisational affairs, and he has made the leadership aware of what was happening in the state.

''Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state. We will run the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. The government and organisation must work in the right direction,'' he said, without elaborating on who all he was referring to as ''outsiders''.

Soon after making the statement, he went to New Delhi on an ''urgent call'' from the party's central leadership, giving a miss to the important state executive meeting.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said he will talk to Deb if he has any grievances.

''Biplab-da and Manik-da are both our leaders. There is no trouble in the party. But, if there is any, we will try to resolve it,'' he had said, hours after Deb's comment.

The chief minister said the state executive meeting discussed the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office.

''The BJP holds such meetings every year to discuss organisational matters and the political situation. This time, the subject was Lok Sabha elections, and PM Modi's nine years in office. We have drawn up a plan on how best we could observe the occasion,'' he said.

An elaborate discussion took place on how to strengthen the party's organisation in the 3,328 booths in the state, Saha said.

Asked if there were any talks about alliances for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, he said it was discussed but the details could not be made public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023