AAP announces 'maha rally' against Centre's Ordinance next month, appeals to Delhi residents to join

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a 'Maha-Rally' in the national capital to voice its opposition against the Centre's ordinance, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. The rally, scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on June 11, aims to unite people in the support of Aam Aadmi Party.

The Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. "Against this decision of the Central government led by PM Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to run a campaign together with the people of Delhi. On June 11, the people of Delhi under the aegis of AAP will organise a Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan to express their anger against this Ordinance," AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

Rai appealed to the people of Delhi to support and join the rally and raise their voices against this Ordinance, irrespective of political affiliations. "After the Supreme Court's decision to preserve the rights of the electorate of Delhi and grant power to the elected government over the bureaucracy, the manner in which the central government and the Prime Minister have issued an Ordinance is a betrayal of trust of the people of Delhi," he added.

Gopal Rai denounced the actions of the central government and said that the people of Delhi have been shocked by the turn of events. "Ever since this Ordinance was issued, you all are seeing that the leaders of BJP are singing praises in favour of this ordinance," he said.

"Whether it is the central government of India or the government of a state, every state body or agency receives power from and under the Constitution. For instance, the Constitution is very clear about what powers ought to be given to Delhi's elected government and what powers ought to be wielded by the Lieutenant-Governor," Rai added. Gopal Rai also said that despite the apex court's judgement, the central government has issued the Ordinance.

"This is the insult not only to the elected government of Delhi but also to the two crore people of Delhi," he added. Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here and extended his support to the AAP chief against the Centre's Ordinance.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

