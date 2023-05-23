Congress govt in Rajasthan has broken all records of corruption: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi alleged on Tuesday that the Congress government in the state has broken all records of corruption.

Joshi said the BJP will organise a protest in the state capital on June 7 on the issues of corruption, government recruitment exam paper leaks and deteriorating law and order, among others.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, ''Legislators and ministers of the Congress have flagged cases of corruption many times. It must have happened for the first time in the country's history that crores of rupees and gold biscuits were found in a government office.'' He was referring to the recent seizure of Rs 2.31 crore in cash and gold weighing one kilogram from a locked almirah in the basement of Yojana Bhawan, a government office building in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a joint director of the Department of Information Technology in connection with the seizure.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said the state government talks about a policy of zero tolerance for corruption, but a ''scam'' unearthed in the IT department revealed that a tender of Rs 135 crore was given to a blacklisted company.

He claimed that he will expose more such scams in the coming days and demanded that such corruption cases be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore alleged a scam of more than Rs 25,000 crore under the Congress government. He also alleged corruption in the distribution of smart phones to women under a government initiative.

He demanded that all tenders floated by the IT department be cancelled and an inquiry conducted. Rathore also alleged corruption in the procurement of coal for power plants and in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

