Tipra chief calls for Opposition unity ahead of assembly by-poll

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday pitched for Opposition unity to ensure a one-to-one fight against the BJP in the by-election to Dhanpur Assembly seat in Tripura. The BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by Debbarma, the scion of the northeastern state's former royal family, were the main contestants in the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly held in February. The Tipra Motha chief also said that a strong candidate should be put up from the East Tripura seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election . "We all -Tipra Motha, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress - made mistake (in the Assembly elections). We have realised that the Tipra Motha did a mistake in putting candidates where it had no chance to win. It was also not wise for the CPI(M) to field candidates in seats like Bagma, Santirbazar, Krishnapur and Chawmanu", he said in a live Facebook post. He also slammed the BJP for not keeping its promise of appointing an interlocutor for a 'constitutional solution' of the indigenous people of Tripura. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik vacated Dhanpur assembly seat in Sepahijala district after winning by a margin of 3,500 votes against her CPI(M) rival. The Election Commission is yet to declare the poll schedule for the seat. The BJP contested in 55 seats, its ally IPFT fielded candidates in six constituencies, while there was a friendly fight in one seat. The CPI(M) put up nominees in 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress contested in 13 constituencies. The Tipra Motha, which fought its maiden assembly election in 2023, had candidates in 42 seats. The Tipra Motha had fielded candidates beyond its strongholds — the 20 constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The Congress-Left alliance and the BJP had reached out to the Tipra Motha for a pre-poll understanding. The regional party had spurned both, insisting on a written assurance for 'Greater Tipraland' — a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura.

Asserting that he will initiate dialogue with 'all', Debbarma said the quarrel among Opposition parties will "yield nothing".

"I will appeal to forget personal hatred and think about larger interest. I will also exhort Manik Sakar (ex-CM) to sit quietly as he had done nothing as opposition leader for five years. We will sit together peacefully and try for a one-to-one fight in Dhanpur by-election", he said.

Debbarma said that 61 per cent of the electors had not voted for the BJP in the assembly elections. "Sometimes, even a feeble enemy can engineer extensive damage", he said adding it will be wrong to ignore the aspiration of 61 per cent of voters.

Alleging that the Centre and the state were trying to tarnish his image on the interlocutor issue, the Tipra Motha leader said he will not go to meet the interlocutor even if he visits the state. "I have decided to not meet the interlocutor as he did not turn up despite the issuance of notification. My team will visit and hold talks on the constitutional solution of the indigenous people of the state," he said.

Debbarma had said in March that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured to appoint an interlocutor for a 'constitutional solution' for the indigenous people of the Northeastern state. The BJP-IPFT alliance had won 33 seats, the Tipra Motha bagged 13, while the Left-Congress alliance got 14 in the assembly elections.

