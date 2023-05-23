Left Menu

Prohibitory orders in Guwahati to thwart Congress gathering at airport: Himanta

I thank such administrations for doing it. What is the point of dharnas and protests if people are getting jobs smoothly, he added.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Guwahati to stop Congress workers from gathering at the airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV had come to Guwahati on Monday to appear before the police in connection with a harassment case filed by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.

Sarma said the restrictions, imposed on Saturday, were being lifted.

''Yesterday, Congress wanted to take people to the airport. And that's why, section 144 was imposed. It is being lifted now,'' he said, addressing a press conference.

Besides the prohibitory orders, Congress had alleged that its youth wing workers from different districts were barred from coming to Guwahati to express solidarity with their national chief.

Sarma maintained that the prohibitory orders had nothing to do with any dharna or protest as such.

On reports that the administration of a district was making leaders of various organisations sign bonds stating that they won't take part in any demonstration, the chief minister said, ''If such a thing is being done, it is a good one. I thank such administrations for doing it.'' ''What is the point of dharnas and protests if people are getting jobs smoothly,'' he added.

