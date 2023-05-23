Left Menu

President constitutional head of country, proper to inaugurate new Parliament building by her: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu as she is the constitutional head of the country.The building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu as she is the constitutional head of the country.

The building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. ''The Honourable President is the constitutional head of the country. Therefore, according to the respect of the constitution, morality and dignity of the Houses, it would be proper to inaugurate the new Parliament House by them only,'' Gehlot said in a Tweet in Hindi. Sharing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet, he further said the image of the country will be tarnished at a global level if such works are also used for political gain, publicity and tendency to take credit. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, ''The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

