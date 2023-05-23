President constitutional head of country, proper to inaugurate new Parliament building by her: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu as she is the constitutional head of the country.The building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu as she is the constitutional head of the country.
The building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. ''The Honourable President is the constitutional head of the country. Therefore, according to the respect of the constitution, morality and dignity of the Houses, it would be proper to inaugurate the new Parliament House by them only,'' Gehlot said in a Tweet in Hindi. Sharing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet, he further said the image of the country will be tarnished at a global level if such works are also used for political gain, publicity and tendency to take credit. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, ''The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Gehlot's statement a conspiracy...": Vasundhara Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim
Malappuram boat capsize incident: Rahul Gandhi appeals party workers to assist authorities in rescue operations
Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Kerala boat capsize incident
BJP leaders Raje, Kailash Meghwal refused to support conspiracy to topple my govt in 2020: Gehlot
Priyanka Gandhi a "political tourist": KTR slams Congress leader ahead of Telangana visit