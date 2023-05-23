US calls for immediate release of Gershkovich after Russia seeks to extend detention
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:45 IST
The United States called for the immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Tuesday after Russia's security service sought to extend his detention.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN that Gershkovich should not be detained and his imprisonment should not be extended.
