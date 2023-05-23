Left Menu

US calls for immediate release of Gershkovich after Russia seeks to extend detention

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:45 IST
US calls for immediate release of Gershkovich after Russia seeks to extend detention

The United States called for the immediate release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Tuesday after Russia's security service sought to extend his detention.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN that Gershkovich should not be detained and his imprisonment should not be extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023