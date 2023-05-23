UP: Ballia CHC to be named after Prabhavati Devi
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name the community health centre in Ballia's Daljeet Tola after Prabhavati Devi, the wife of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan.
In a Tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ''A decision has been taken to rename the community health centre located in Daljeet Tola of Ballia district, the birthplace of great freedom fighter 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, on Prabhavati jee, the wife of Lok Nayak JP jee.'' He added that this health centre will be upgraded with modern treatment facilities.
Prabhavati Devi Narayan (1904-1973) was an independence activist from the present-day state of Bihar. She was married to Jayaprakash in 1920.
