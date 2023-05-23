Left Menu

UP: Ballia CHC to be named after Prabhavati Devi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:28 IST
UP: Ballia CHC to be named after Prabhavati Devi
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name the community health centre in Ballia's Daljeet Tola after Prabhavati Devi, the wife of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan.

In a Tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ''A decision has been taken to rename the community health centre located in Daljeet Tola of Ballia district, the birthplace of great freedom fighter 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, on Prabhavati jee, the wife of Lok Nayak JP jee.'' He added that this health centre will be upgraded with modern treatment facilities.

Prabhavati Devi Narayan (1904-1973) was an independence activist from the present-day state of Bihar. She was married to Jayaprakash in 1920.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023