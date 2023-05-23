Left Menu

Kejriwal, Mann land in Mumbai; to meet Pawar, Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party comrade and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.The Aam Aadmi Party leaders would be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:41 IST
Kejriwal, Mann land in Mumbai; to meet Pawar, Thackeray
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party comrade and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders would be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray here. Kejriwal, Mann and other AAP leaders will meet Thackeray on Wednesday at the latter's residence around noon. On Thursday, they will meet Pawar at 3 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the state administrative headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

