Finnish coalition talks edge forward with progress on migration, climate

Coalition talks took a step forward in Finland on Friday when Petteri Orpo, likely future prime minister, said the four negotiating parties had found common ground on immigration and climate policies.

"I am very pleased with the solution and hope we can quickly solve remaining matters," said Orpo, who is leading the coalition negotiations after his National Coalition Party took the most seats in April 2 elections.

