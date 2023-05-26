Brazil still has tools to meet sustainability plan, says minister, amid legal changes
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:41 IST
Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Friday the government still has the instruments to maintain its sustainability agenda, even as Congress moves to weaken key ministries' environmental powers.
His remarks come after a congressional committee passed a bill gutting environmental oversight powers from ministries such as the environmental and indigenous affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement