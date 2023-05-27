UN chief shocked by letter from Sudan's Burhan

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked by a letter on Friday from Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said a U.N. spokesperson, which - sources told Reuters - asked for the U.N. special envoy in Sudan to be replaced.

"The Secretary-General is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)