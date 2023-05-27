Left Menu

If voted to power in MP, Cong will jail BJP, Bajrang Dal men for 'spying' for ISI, says Digvijaya

A case of treason will be registered against the people of Bajrang Dal and BJP who spied for ISI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 19:59 IST
If voted to power in MP, Cong will jail BJP, Bajrang Dal men for 'spying' for ISI, says Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at a press conference on Monday. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said his party if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh will file case of treason against Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal functionaries for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in MP, where the BJP has been in power since 2003 except for a 15-month period between December 2018 and March 2020.

''All the cases of corruption will be opened and responsibility will be fixed if the Congress comes to power (in MP). A case of treason will be registered against the people of Bajrang Dal and BJP who spied for ISI. They will be sent to jail,'' claimed Singh while speaking to reporters in Khandwa.

Singh, however, did not reveal which case he was talking about while accusing some BJP, Bajrang Dal men of ''spying'' for the ISI.

Slamming the Union government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday, Singh said the BJP took credit for a tribal woman becoming the country's president but doesn't want President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

''The president can inaugurate a High Court building in Jharkhand but not the Parliament while living in Delhi itself because Modi wants to show his face everywhere,'' Singh said.

He said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to double farm income by 2022 but it would not be possible to find a single farmer whose income had doubled.

Only Shivraj Singh Chouhan's income has doubled, the former MP chief minister alleged.

Hitting back, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Singh should not try to intimidate people, adding that the law takes its own course.

''The Congress indulges in the politics of appeasement and targets people on the basis of ideology. This is not going to work. The people are aware of this,'' he said.

Agrawal said money which was more than the budgetary allocation during the 15-month Congress rule under Kamal Nath was being transferred into the accounts of farmers annually as part of various welfare schemes of the BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023