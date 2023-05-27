Left Menu

Slain Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar's wife will be reinstated, says CM Siddaramaiah

A day after the widow of slain BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar was sacked from service, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Nutana Kumari will be reinstated, treating it as a special case.Nettar was hacked to death in July last year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:50 IST
Slain Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar's wife will be reinstated, says CM Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the widow of slain BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar was sacked from service, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Nutana Kumari will be reinstated, treating it as a special case.

Nettar was hacked to death in July last year. Nutana Kumari was then appointed on contract on humanitarian grounds, as per the request of BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. The BJP government had on September 22, 2022 issued an order appointing her as senior assistant (Group C) at the office of the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Later, on Kumari’s request, she was posted at the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner’s office and had reported to duty on October 14 last year. The appointment order given at the time stated that she will be in service until the present chief minister is in office or until further orders.

On Friday, Nutana Kumari was sacked from service as she was on temporary service.

Following a hue and cry by BJP leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, ''After a new government comes in, it is a natural process to dismiss the temporary employees who were appointed by the previous government from the government service.'' ''Not only Praveen Nettar's wife, more than 150 contract workers have already been dismissed from service. There is no government interference in this,'' he added. ''Considering this as a special case, Nutana Kumari will be re-appointed on the basis of humanity,'' Siddaramaiah said.

The NIA, which is probing the murder case of Nettar, has arrested five people including Naufal (28), Sainul Abid (22), Mohammed Syed (32), Abdul Basheer (29) and Riyaz (27).

Bellare police in Sullia had registered a case under prevention of unlawful activities act in connection with the murder. The case was later transferred to NIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023