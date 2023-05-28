Biden, McCarthy to soon speak by phone - source
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 03:16 IST
U.S. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will speak by phone soon, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.
The call would take place amid negotiations on raising the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, as the nation faces risk of default in little more than a week.
