BJP trying to frame SP leaders in fake police cases: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:51 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of working on a strategy to defame his party's leaders by registering false cases against them.

''The BJP is working on a strategy to defame the Samajwadi Party leadership. False cases are being registered against the SP leaders. They are being arrested and threatened,'' Yadav said addressing a gathering of party workers according to a statement.

''We have to save the people from getting misled by the clever tactics of the BJP,'' he said. He also alleged that the BJP government has been deceiving the general public with its loud style of governance.

''The BJP government has increased the problems faced by the people. And the root cause of all their problems is the policies of the BJP government. It wants to deceive people by the politics of dazzle,'' Yadav said. He added that the Samajwadi Party is making all efforts to save democracy and the Constitution, while the BJP is ''generating casteist animosity.'' ''Its policies are nutrition for the capitalists. The BJP is hell bent on finishing the poor and middle class. People do not have access to common facilities. ''The farmers, youths, and traders are harassed by the bad policies of the BJP government, and want to get rid of it as soon as possible,'' he said. Stoking the workers' sentiments ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, ''Now, we have to fight the electoral battle on the ground. The party has gained acceptance among the people, therefore, the organisation has to be worked up down to the booth level.'' ''Party workers have to stay in direct touch with the people, and stand by people in their moments of joy and sorrow,'' Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

