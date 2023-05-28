PM Modi has added new chapter to country's democratic history: BJP, Union ministers on new Parliament

BJP leaders and Union ministers on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added a new chapter to India's democratic history by dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation.

Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building this morning and hoped that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. He also installed the historic 'Sengol' in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

A Chola-era sceptre made of silver with gold plating, the Sengol has been described by the prime minister as a symbol of transfer of power from the British in 1947.

''The installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the continuation of age-old cultural traditions of our nation,'' BJP president J P Nadda said in a tweet.

''This will continue to inspire our future generations to look up to our ancient ideals in the pursuit of making India self-reliant,'' he said.

In a series of tweets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament ''bridges India's cultural heritage with its present''. It will continue to remind future generations of Indians about the significance of the virtue of righteousness in India's rich culture, he said.

''PM Narendra Modi ji dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. The edifice is not only the place where people's aspirations will bloom to fruition but is also the marker of the beginning of India's journey towards excellence in every field in the Amrit Kaal,'' Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the prime minister has given ''due place and respect'' to Indian traditions by installing the Sengol, which symbolises the balance of power and justice, in the new Parliament.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added a new chapter in the country's democratic history by dedicating the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament), a symbol of New India's resolutions and aspirations, to the nation today,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''When the country is moving forward with the resolve of a developed India in Amrit Kaal, the inauguration of the new Parliament building is a grand and concrete form of that resolution,'' he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi is a statement of ''Amrit Bharat, our traditions and achievements as much as of our aspirations''.

''Our democratic heritage, practices and values are a key aspect of our foreign policy,'' he tweeted, adding ''(I am) confident that this new Parliament will be a vibrant forum for greater international exchanges.'' Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the inauguration of the new Parliament will be cherished forever.

''It was a privilege to witness the unfolding of a new dawn in our parliamentary democracy under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The new Parliament building reflects the resolve and spirit of a new and rising India,'' he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, Union Minister Smriti Irani described the new Parliament building as divine, magnificent and modern. Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the nation to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of India, she said.

''Our Parliament, our pride,'' Irani tweeted.

''In order to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of India, the world's largest democratic nation, Prime Minister Modi ji dedicated the divine, magnificent and modern new Parliament to the country today. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on this historic day,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)