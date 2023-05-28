Left Menu

BJP leader slams Mehbooba for supporting Malik, seeks probe against her

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:09 IST
  Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday criticised PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for ''supporting'' JKLF chief Yasin Malik and demanded a probe against the former chief minister over her alleged links with ''anti-nationals and violence mongers.'' The statement of Gupta, a former deputy chief minister, came after Mehbooba sought a review of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief's case after National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved a court to press for death penalty for the terrorist leader who is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

''Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik's case must be reviewed and reconsidered as in a democracy like India even the assassins of a prime minister were pardoned,'' the PDP president had said in the wake of NIA moving the court for the death penalty.

Slamming Mehbooba for her request, the BJP leader said the NIA has rightly moved the Delhi High Court as the crimes committed by the life-term convict are ''unpardonable.'' ''… the real face of Mehbooba has been exposed as her support to one of the top terrorists of all times in J&K is the testimony to the fact that there might be some connection between the two,'' Gupta said and sought a thorough probe into the ''whole gamut and strict action against Mehbooba if found guilty.'' He alleged that Mehbooba and ''her ilk'' had led the Jammu and Kashmir to the brink of collapse, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the state's reins and ensured stability, peace and progress by abrogating Article 370 and containing destructive forces.

Earlier in the day, Gupta offered his prayers at Baba Ambo ji Devasthan at Bahu Fort and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

