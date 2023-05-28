Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM questions presence of Sengol in Parliament building inauguration, mocks PM with 'transfer from democracy to autocracy' jibe

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the 'Sengol' was a symbol of transfer of power from the British and questioned its presence in the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking what kind of transfer of power took place on Sunday.

The PM inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol, a Chola-era spectre made of silver with a coat of gold, in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi, Baghel said, ''Today, national media is full of news about the transfer of power from the British and Sengol. At the time (1947), the British were leaving and transfer of power was happening. What kind of transfer of power has happened today? Is it the transfer from democracy to autocracy?'' An organisation, an apparent reference to BJP-RSS, that had opposed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for so long was now using him name to save themselves, he claimed, adding if there could be a more ''ridiculous situation''.

In a reply to a query about the NITI Aayog governing council meeting held on Saturday, the CM said he had raised the issue of Chhattisgarh not receiving Rs 2,600 crore as excise taxes, as well as need to conduct economic survey and caste census immediately.

''If India needs to become a developed nation, then economic survey and caste census should be carried out immediately. If we have to become a developed nation then we will need to know about different castes living in various states that are lagging behind in terms of education, health, employment and income,'' he said. He slammed the Centre over Delhi police's action against protesting wrestlers during the day and said a person against whom a POCSO Act case has been registered was roaming freely, while those who complained against him are being jailed.

Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

