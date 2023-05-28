Left Menu

Manner of inaugurating new Parliament building unbecoming of our nation: Kerala CM

Earlier in the day, both the ruling-CPIM in Kerala and the Opposition Congress in the state criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and called it a black day for Indian democracy and an attempt at creating a parallel history.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:53 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the inauguration of the new Parliament building was carried out like a religious function which was unbecoming of our nation.

Vijayan said a government function of this nature ought not to have been conducted in the manner of a religious event. Furthermore, Indian President Droupadi Murmu should have been made a part of it, the CM said. ''What happened today in Parliament, the manner it was conducted in, like a religious function, not making the President a part of it, all of it was unbecoming of our nation,'' he said, speaking at an event held in memory of former MP and late LJD leader M P Veerendra Kumar. Earlier in the day, both the ruling-CPI(M) in Kerala and the Opposition Congress in the state criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and called it a ''black day'' for Indian democracy and an attempt at creating a parallel history. The Congress attacked the Centre for not inviting President Murmu to the function and said it showed the ''upper caste communal fascist stand of the RSS''. It's a ''black day'' for Indian democracy, AICC general secretary (in-charge of organisation) K C Venugopal said. State Minister and CPI(M) leader M B Rajesh in a Facebook post said the BJP had earlier tried to create a place in India's history by keeping a portrait in Parliament of V D Savarkar, an accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, but failed; so now they are trying to create a parallel history by inaugurating a new Parliament building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

