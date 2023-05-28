Left Menu

"It's our duty to provide pro-people administration that meets public expectations": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that it is the state government's responsibility to provide a pro-people administration which meets public expectations. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has fixed targets for all the ministers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the year 2024.

"The people of the State have given us an unprecedented majority and also a great responsibility. It is our responsibility to provide a pro-people administration according to their expectations. Listen to people's problems. Take steps to solve problems locally and prevent them from running from pillar to post even for small works. People should not be made to come to Vidhansoudha to get their work done," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said. He further mentioned that Congress should win at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka in general elections.

"Lok Sabha elections are coming in a year. We should win at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies as a gift to party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge and seniors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," he said. He also mentioned that the portfolio allocation of the new cabinet will be completed soon.

"Portfolio allocation will be completed shortly. All of you must work actively. As a result of our struggle in the opposition, people have rejected the misrule of the BJP and held our hands. It is our responsibility to deliver Governance as well as the benefits of the Government to the doorsteps of the people. Respond to people's problems. Through our pro-people work, we have to register an unprecedented victory in the Lok Sabha elections again," CM Siddaramaiah said. "The situation is just right to end the misrule of the Center through Karnataka. We must not forget this. Therefore, the ministers should travel to their districts extensively. The problems should be solved at the district and taluk levels," he said.

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios of newly sworn ministers will be done soon. "A full-fledged cabinet has been formed in the state. Allocation of departments will be done today or tomorrow. Apart from the post of Chief Minister, 33 seats are Cabinet Ministers. The government has decided that the promise made by the people should be fulfilled which the opposition never did," he said. (ANI)

