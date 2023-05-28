Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:33 IST
Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge to be named 'Veer Savarkar Setu': Maharashtra CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named as 'Veer Savarkar Setu'. While addressing reporters, Shinde said, "Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after VD Savarkar and will be known as Veer Savarkar Setu."

Earlier today on the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Eknath Shinde paid tributes and said that it is a matter of pride for every Marathi person that the new building of the Parliament of the country is being inaugurated on this auspicious day. "It is a matter of pride for every Marathi person that the new building of the Parliament of the country is being inaugurated on this auspicious day. But some people have tried to throw salt on that program by boycotting it as well," he tweeted.

Also Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 101st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the stories related to Veer Savarkar's sacrifice and courage inspire Indians even today. "The stories related to Veer Savarkar's sacrifice and courage inspire Indians even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani," he said.

"Veer Savarkar's personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address. Savarkar born on May 28, 1883, was a politician, activist, and writer. He developed the Hindu Nationalist Ideology of Hindutva while being imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922.

He died on February 26, 1966. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

