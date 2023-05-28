Left Menu

Andhra: TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Chandrababu Naidu a "visionary", refers CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as "prisoner"

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a "visionary" while the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a "prisoner", stated TDP's national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:52 IST
Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a "visionary" while the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a "prisoner", stated TDP's national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Sunday. Addressing the ongoing Mahanadu on the second and concluding day on Sunday, Nara Lokesh termed Chandrababu Naidu as a "hero" while Jagan as a "zero". Before the last Assembly elections, Jagan acted as a soft leader but after coming to power he became a "psycho" and this is the reason why he is named "psycho Jagan", remarked Lokesh.

Profusely thanking all those who attended the Mahanadu, Lokesh said that he bows his head before the cadre who are out to safeguard the TDP. Recalling the services rendered by the Late NT Rama Rao as the chief minister of the State, Lokesh said that "it was the Late NT Rama Rao who introduced the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, mid-day meal and several other such schemes to the country. While NTR, who floated the Telugu Desam Party has history, Chandrababu Naidu has the calibre to run the State".

"It is Chandrababu Naidu who has created history by building the Hitech City in Hyderabad and clearly defined what is a development by encouraging several companies to set up their units in the State like Kia Motors, HCL and TCL. Chandrababu introduced several welfare schemes like Chandranna Bheema, Pelli Kanuka, loan waiver for farmers, Pasupu Kunkuma and many such schemes besides introducing Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor," Lokesh added. Lokesh said that Chandrababu means development while Jagan means destruction. Jagan, who came to power by appealing to the people to give him a chance has become the richest Chief Minister in the country, he said.

While Chandrababu has built pucca TIDCO houses Jagan washed off his hands by distributing a cent of land each for the poor, Lokesh said, adding that it is the TDP that has spent Rs 150 cr during its regime for the welfare of the party cadre. "If any party worker is in trouble I am here to come to the rescue of such workers and I will not leave those who are creating troubles to the TDP cadre," Lokesh maintained. Stating that the time has come to bury the Raja Reddy constitution, Lokesh gave a call that 'psycho should go and cycle should be back'. The TDP national general secretary observed that the late NT Rama Rao will remain a true legend even for one thousand years. (ANI)

