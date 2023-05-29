Left Menu

Adhir lashes out at TMC for luring his party MLA

Congress West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday hit out at party MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas for joining the TMC saying that the party had decided to give him the ticket because they had faith in his honesty.Stating that Biswas desertion would not have much impact on the party, Chowdhury rubbished his former party colleagues allegation that he was unable to work being with the party.I am seeing this Bayron joining TMC ...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:59 IST
Adhir lashes out at TMC for luring his party MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday hit out at party MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas for joining the TMC saying that the party had decided to give him the ticket because they had faith in his honesty.

Stating that Biswas' desertion would not have much impact on the party, Chowdhury rubbished his former party colleague's allegation that he was ''unable to work being with the party''.

''I am seeing this (Bayron joining TMC) ... I never had a bad impression of Bayron. I would ask Bayron bhai not to label allegations against Congress... If we had not been there with you, you would not be what you are today,'' Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader went on to blame the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee for luring MLAs from other parties.

''Sagardighi proved that Mamata Banerjee is not invincible. She and her party can be beaten. I will say that you will be the one to suffer the most from the game (of taking in deserters from other parties you started... The whole of India knows that Didi is good at breaking a team.

''But, Didi, do not forget, what goes around, comes around,'' he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that Mamata Banerjee ''is not willing to accept the people's verdict which gave Congress a victory in Sagardighi... and hence did everything possible to break our MLA.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023