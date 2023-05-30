Left Menu

Those supporting Kejriwal on Delhi ordinance issue will be seen as corrupt: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:21 IST
Those supporting Kejriwal on Delhi ordinance issue will be seen as corrupt: BJP
MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All those coming in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to oppose the central ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi will be seen by the people as the “corrupt standing in favour of corruption”, the BJP said on Tuesday.

The BJP’s reaction came after CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury assured his party's support to Kejriwal on the issue.

BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the ordinance has been brought to ensure action is taken against those involved in corruption and “make Delhi and India corruption-free.” “All those who are standing against the ordinance will be seen by the people as the corrupt who are standing in favour of corruption,” Lekhi charged.

“To those who are meeting (Kejriwal), I want to tell them from my side that you should come in his favour, if you are corrupt. History will record your deposition…,” she added.

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met Yechury at the CPI(M) office here.

Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of opposition parties to rally support on the issue. Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed solidarity with AAP on the matter.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of attacking federalism, Yechury earlier in the day condemned the central ordinance and extended his party’s support to the AAP in opposing it in Parliament when a bill will be brought to replace it.

He also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue, saying promulgation of the ordinance on administrative services in Delhi is a “brazen violation” of the Constitution and this can happen with the government of any non-BJP party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023