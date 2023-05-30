Those supporting Kejriwal on Delhi ordinance issue will be seen as corrupt: BJP

All those coming in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to oppose the central ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi will be seen by the people as the “corrupt standing in favour of corruption”, the BJP said on Tuesday.

The BJP’s reaction came after CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury assured his party's support to Kejriwal on the issue.

BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the ordinance has been brought to ensure action is taken against those involved in corruption and “make Delhi and India corruption-free.” “All those who are standing against the ordinance will be seen by the people as the corrupt who are standing in favour of corruption,” Lekhi charged.

“To those who are meeting (Kejriwal), I want to tell them from my side that you should come in his favour, if you are corrupt. History will record your deposition…,” she added.

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met Yechury at the CPI(M) office here.

Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of opposition parties to rally support on the issue. Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed solidarity with AAP on the matter.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of attacking federalism, Yechury earlier in the day condemned the central ordinance and extended his party’s support to the AAP in opposing it in Parliament when a bill will be brought to replace it.

He also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue, saying promulgation of the ordinance on administrative services in Delhi is a “brazen violation” of the Constitution and this can happen with the government of any non-BJP party.

