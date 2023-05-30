Left Menu

Ayodhya seers to hold rally in support of WFI chief

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:58 IST
Ayodhya seers to hold rally in support of WFI chief
A group of seers here has announced a rally next week in support of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

The seers said they will also protest against the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which they claim ''has many loopholes and defective clauses''.

The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have accused Singh, a BJP MP who heads the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexual harassment and are demanding his arrest.

The seers said that they will hold the rally at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on June 5.

''We the seers of Ayodhya and those from other religious places of the country will hold the rally in favour of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,'' said Mahant Satyendra Das.

''We will also oppose the POCSO Act as it has got many loopholes and defective clauses,'' he said.

Subhash Singh, a close associate and personal assistant of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told PTI, ''The rally is being organised on the call given by senior saints and seers of the country.'' ''The seers from different places, including Haridwar, Kashi, Mathura and other shrines of the country, will attend the rally,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

