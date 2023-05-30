"Your regime stomping over all dreams..." CPI leader writes to PM Modi demanding "action" in WFI chief case

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI National Secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday said that his regime is "stomping over" all the dreams which were inspired by the wrestlers who are protesting against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. "These wrestlers have inspired thousands to break barriers and go after their dreams. Your regime is stomping over all those dreams. Every day, thousands of countrymen from all sections of society, are raising their voice in defense of the honor of these girls. In solidarity with them, I request you to listen to these voices with a conscience and ensure justice for these brave girls," he said in his letter.

He has written a letter to PM Modi to "convey the agony" of women wrestlers, running pillar to post to get justice under the BJP rule and urged him to ensure justice for "brave girls". "I am writing this letter to convey to you the agony of women wrestlers, running pillar to post to get justice under your rule. These daughters of our country have made us proud several times on the highest of platforms and it hurts the nation immensely to see them in such pain," he said.

He further said that wrestlers who have held the tricolour high deserve a patient hearing from Modi. "I heard from the wrestlers their ordeal, first in January and then again in the month of May. These wrestlers who have held the tricolor high deserve a patience hearing from you" he added.

CPI Upper House MP from Kerala Viswam further said in a letter, "Even after repeated petitioning, their quest for justice has not reached its destination. The allegations against WFI President and an MP from your party, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are of a serious nature and call into question the very idea of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'." Further, referring to the Delhi police action on the protesting wrestlers, the leader said that even after protesting for over a month, facing the vagaries of weather and a consistent slandering campaign, they have not been given any assurance for any action.

"WFI President continues on his post, threatening the impartiality of any inquiry. Even after protesting for over a month, facing the vagaries of weather and a consistent slandering campaign, not even an assurance has reached the protesting wrestlers. Worse, they were dragged and beaten on streets, the very same day you inaugurated the new Parliament building," the MP said. "Today, these wrestlers were forced to immerse their hard-earned medals in the river Ganga as your government has failed in protecting them. They are being compelled to go for a fast-unto-death by the indifference being showed to their suffering," he added.

Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith Vinesh Phogat, who have accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and are demanding his arrest, reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic medals in the river Ganga on Tuesday evening, as a mark of their protest. However, they decided to halt their plan after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought a five-day time from the protesting grapplers.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. They also went on to question the fact that how the women wrestlers had to hide for the entire day. (ANI)

